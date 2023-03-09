Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 174.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 85,495,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,341,953. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $569.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares in the company, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,128,221 shares of company stock worth $1,637,193,192 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.