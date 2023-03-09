Tether Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $71.73 billion and $34.03 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 73,141,766,321 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,740,482,360 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

