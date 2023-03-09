TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller Buys 7,250 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,396 shares in the company, valued at $689,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 553,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $464.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

About TETRA Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.