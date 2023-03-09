TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) SVP Timothy C. Moeller Buys 7,250 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) SVP Timothy C. Moeller bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 200,396 shares in the company, valued at $689,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 553,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,298. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $464.46 million, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 2.58. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TETRA Technologies
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.
Featured Stories
