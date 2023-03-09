Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.12% of Texas Pacific Land worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,052,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded down $24.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,750.00. 9,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,100. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,240.69 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,973.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,119.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

