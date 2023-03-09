Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,463 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Up 1.8 %

EVRG opened at $58.80 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.