Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

