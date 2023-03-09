Teza Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 975.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Edison International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

