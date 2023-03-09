Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ stock opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 626.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

