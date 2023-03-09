Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $912,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.
Omnicell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.30, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Omnicell Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicell (OMCL)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.