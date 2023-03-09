Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $912,000 in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after acquiring an additional 212,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after acquiring an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $55.83 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $138.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.30, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

