Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

