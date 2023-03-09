Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 132.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS opened at $110.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.20.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

