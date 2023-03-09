Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 1,788 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teza Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,637,000 after purchasing an additional 234,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $145.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

