Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

SO stock opened at $64.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

