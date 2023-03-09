Teza Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,734,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 100,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 926,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after buying an additional 2,315,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.
FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.71 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.
FirstEnergy Profile
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
