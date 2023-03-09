The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,754 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $12,179,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,994,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,651,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. 2,231,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,605. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

