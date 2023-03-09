The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,330,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 41.2% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.19% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $149,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

BNS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 351,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $74.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNS. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

