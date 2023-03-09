The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,851 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $46,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 175.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,299,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.79. 48,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,384. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.59. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.19.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 916 shares of company stock worth $294,352 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

