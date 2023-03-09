The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 690,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 60,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 102,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,235,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,265,836. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

