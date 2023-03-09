The Graph (GRT) 1-Day Volume Hits $56.27 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One The Graph token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $56.27 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,602,258,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,834,443,462 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

