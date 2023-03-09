The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Amy Stepnowski Sells 336 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amy Stepnowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.13. 135,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,670. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIG. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after buying an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,786,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

