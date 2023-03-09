The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kroger to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,898,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Kroger by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kroger by 49.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

