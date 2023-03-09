The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,263,000 after purchasing an additional 110,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 583,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $199.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

