The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Insider Sells $53,660.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The Shyft Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SHYF stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 2,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $935.09 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 31.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 889,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 211,717 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

