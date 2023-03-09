The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.72. 1,315,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,219. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

