The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $63.17 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 743.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 95,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 84,396 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

