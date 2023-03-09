The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 391.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,681 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,470 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 7.6% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $98,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,517,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.75.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

