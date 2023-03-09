The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,134

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,134 ($25.66) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,850 ($22.25) to GBX 2,040 ($24.53) in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Weir Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Weir Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

