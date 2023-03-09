Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $23,346.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 374,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 30,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,466. The company has a market capitalization of $639.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TBPH. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

