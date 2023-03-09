Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Trading 4.6% Higher

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.77. 80,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 54,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Thorne HealthTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.83.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.