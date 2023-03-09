Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0338

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $337.55 million and approximately $32.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032907 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00037476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00223433 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,499.77 or 1.00016948 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903387 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03468525 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $42,470,242.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.