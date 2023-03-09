Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,317 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of Truist Financial worth $74,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

