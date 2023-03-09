Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $61.88 Million Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,022 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.80% of Air Lease worth $61,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 453,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 175,640 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,385,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Articles

