Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $64.97 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Agree Realty were worth $64,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

Agree Realty Stock Performance

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $62.63 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

