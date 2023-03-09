Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $66.19 Million Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5,810.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042,886 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IAA were worth $66,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IAA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in IAA by 104.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in IAA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Articles

