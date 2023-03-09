Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Middleby were worth $72,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Middleby by 100.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middleby during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Middleby by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $153.42 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $175.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.19.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

