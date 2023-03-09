Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 11,607 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,607 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trimble were worth $84,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

