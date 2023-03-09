Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,782 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,463,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.23% of Dropbox worth $92,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,061 over the last ninety days. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

