Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,971 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $80,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

DLR opened at $105.79 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

