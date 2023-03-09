Thunder Brawl (THB) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $112.88 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01299982 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $159.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

