Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Shares Down 9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 199,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,487,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Institutional Trading of Timber Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases.

