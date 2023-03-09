Timothy S. Ernst Sells 1,746 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $481.14 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $607.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $462.97 and its 200-day moving average is $437.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

