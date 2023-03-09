Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 42 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after acquiring an additional 121,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after acquiring an additional 137,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MA opened at $359.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.