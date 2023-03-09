Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 62 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Target were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

