Titleist Asset Management LTD. Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,330,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,703,145,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

