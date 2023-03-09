Titleist Asset Management LTD. Grows Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,750,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

