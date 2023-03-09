Titleist Asset Management LTD. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after buying an additional 628,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after buying an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average is $164.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $187.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

