Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 145 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after purchasing an additional 281,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $173.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

