Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 163 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,850 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,010,950. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Shares of SWKS opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

