Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.05

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$103.05 and traded as high as C$113.87. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$112.89, with a volume of 131,766 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.71.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$106.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Toromont Industries Increases Dividend

About Toromont Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.