TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTEGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.27.

TTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

